HT&E (ASX:HT1) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of HT&E Ltd (ASX:HT1) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.83. HT&E shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 115,685 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. HT&E’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

HT&E Company Profile (ASX:HT1)

HT&E Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. It operates through three segments: Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Digital Investments. The company owns and operates Australian Radio Network under the brands of the KIIS Network, Pure Gold Network, iHeartRadio, The Edge96.One, and Mix106.3 Canberra.

