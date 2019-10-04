Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens set a $53.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.82.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 528,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.60. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $921.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,773.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

