Hub24 (ASX:HUB) Shares Up 2.4%

Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$11.39 ($8.08) and last traded at A$11.31 ($8.02), 313,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$11.04 ($7.83).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.89 million and a PE ratio of 100.09.

Get Hub24 alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hub24’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

In related news, insider Bruce Higgins purchased 10,000 shares of Hub24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$11.27 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$112,700.00 ($79,929.08).

Hub24 Company Profile (ASX:HUB)

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and offers HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration service for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants, and their clients.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Hub24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.