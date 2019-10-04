Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.26, 13,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 669,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Several research firms recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.50 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $862.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 3.02.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 887,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

