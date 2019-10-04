Humaniq (HMQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $79,166.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit and Upbit. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $983,218.00 and $79,166.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00190393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.01013161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089201 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

