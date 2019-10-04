Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,525 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,827 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 155.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.