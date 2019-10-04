Huobi Token (HT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $782.78 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $782.78 million and $68.75 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00038705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.54 or 0.05412759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001056 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016016 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,696,127 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

