iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. 106,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.85. iCAD has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.15.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 6.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 48.8% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

