ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.57% of ICF International worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 888,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,680,000 after acquiring an additional 156,967 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,700,000 after buying an additional 38,051 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 278,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth about $10,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

In other news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $257,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Wasson sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $1,168,435.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,468 shares of company stock worth $3,673,436. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $78.78. 3,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93. ICF International Inc has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.58 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

