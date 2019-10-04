Iconic Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Iconic coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic has a market capitalization of $5,200.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Iconic

Iconic (CRYPTO:ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN.

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

