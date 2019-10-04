IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.48

Shares of IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.48 and traded as low as $52.20. IGAS Energy shares last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 7,963 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of IGAS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $65.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.48.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler acquired 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £1,362.60 ($1,780.48).

IGAS Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

