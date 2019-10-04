II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.09.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,674. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.06. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.02 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $687,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in II-VI by 74.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in II-VI by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,764,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after buying an additional 120,140 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 130.4% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 128,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 72,925 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 262.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 249.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 74,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 124,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

