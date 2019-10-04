II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Trading Down 6.9%

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.78, approximately 2,139,334 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 899,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on II-VI in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $687,300 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in II-VI by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 7.7% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in II-VI by 125.0% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

