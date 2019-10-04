Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $481,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

In other news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $149.04. 37,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average of $150.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

