Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Apart from blockbuster Hollywood titles like Avengers: Endgame, IMAX is also benefiting from Chinese language releases. Notably, IMAX China recently stated that the company collected box office gross of RMB250 million in August from IMAX theaters across Greater China. IMAX noted that this was one of its best monthly performances, driven by blockbuster Hollywood and Chinese language titles including Ne Zha. However, IMAX’s significant exposure to China is a risk. Moreover, higher operating expenses, particularly marketing expenses, are expected to hurt profits in the second half of the year. Moreover, the company faces stiff competition in the out-of-home entertainment industry.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMAX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $34.00 target price on Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 280,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,049. Imax has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Imax had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $40,885.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,869.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $173,884.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imax by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Imax by 79.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 113,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the second quarter valued at $16,497,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Imax in the second quarter valued at about $9,094,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

