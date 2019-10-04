ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMGN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 995,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,408. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $346.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 573.13%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.