Imperial Brands’ (IMB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on Imperial Brands and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price (down previously from GBX 2,755 ($36.00)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,825.42 ($36.92).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded down GBX 19.40 ($0.25) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,820.60 ($23.79). 2,146,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,736.20 ($22.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,789 ($36.44). The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,063.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,182.79.

In other news, insider Mark Williamson acquired 1,489 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,121 ($27.71) per share, for a total transaction of £31,581.69 ($41,267.07). Also, insider Oliver Tant acquired 1,250 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.21) per share, with a total value of £22,200 ($29,008.23).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.