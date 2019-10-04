IMV (NYSE:IMV) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMV. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IMV has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.81.

IMV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,793. IMV has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IMV by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IMV by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IMV by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of IMV by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,862,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

