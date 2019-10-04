indaHash (IDH) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.31 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One indaHash token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Tidex. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded 77.9% higher against the dollar. indaHash has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $4,624.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00192222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.01016749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash was first traded on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Tidex, Cryptopia, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

