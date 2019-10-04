Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $53,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

NYSE IRT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.76. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

