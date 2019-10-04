Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.99. 248,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.43. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,390,000 after buying an additional 391,494 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 161,786 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 88,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,607,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,310,000 after buying an additional 72,475 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

