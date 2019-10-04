Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.50

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 1265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.61.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.15. The company has a market cap of $152.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

