Infomedia (ASX:IFM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.02

Infomedia Limited (ASX:IFM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $2.00. Infomedia shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 340,709 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $693.18 million and a PE ratio of 42.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.81.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Infomedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

In related news, insider Bart Vogel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.03 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$101,500.00 ($71,985.82). Also, insider Jonathan Rubinsztein 706,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th.

About Infomedia (ASX:IFM)

Infomedia Ltd., a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues and service quoting software systems for the parts and service sectors of the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, such as Microcat LIVE, Microcat MARKET, and Auto PartsBridge that allow users to identify replacement parts manufactured by original equipment companies; Microcat CRM, an online customer relationship management system that connects the sales channel from original equipment manufacturer to wholesale customer; Microcat Messenger, a messaging app; and Microcat EPC Origins.

