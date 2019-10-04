Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $134.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

IR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

IR stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $128.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.61.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares in the company, valued at $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,441 shares of company stock worth $18,935,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

