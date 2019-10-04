Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of INGXF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.17 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

