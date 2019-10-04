InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

INWK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 256,375 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the 1st quarter worth about $5,100,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,087,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 53,023 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 874,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INWK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 142,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,729. The firm has a market cap of $230.10 million, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.25 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.