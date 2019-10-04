Innova (INN) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $23,410.00 and $3.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.