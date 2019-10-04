Insider Buying: International Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:IMLE) Major Shareholder Buys $532,143.50 in Stock

International Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:IMLE) major shareholder Michael A. Lanphere bought 26,607,175 shares of International Isotopes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.02 per share, with a total value of $532,143.50. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IMLE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. International Isotopes Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

International Isotopes Company Profile

