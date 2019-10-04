Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Sells $1,163,935.30 in Stock

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $95.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,469,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.04.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

