Insider Selling: American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Director Sells $586,978.80 in Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $586,978.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,288.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.37.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

