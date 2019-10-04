Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 987 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $87,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.73. 402,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $117.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $183.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.