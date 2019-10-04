Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells $42,300.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.92 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 78,720.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.