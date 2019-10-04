Insights Network Price Tops $0.0142 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.06 million and $1,640.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038705 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.54 or 0.05412759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001056 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.