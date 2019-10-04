Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 119,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.67. 4,344,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,722,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $228.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.79.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,895 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

