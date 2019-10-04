International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Trading Down 13.7%

International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF)’s share price traded down 13.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, 1,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55.

About International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF)

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. The company also handles break bulk cargoes; and provides a range of ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers.

