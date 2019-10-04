International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $163.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $171.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.91.

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.15. 1,715,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,744. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $104.86 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average of $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $102,765.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $354,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 77,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 279,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,525,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

