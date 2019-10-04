International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $20.75, approximately 437,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 166,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get International Seaways alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $69.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 30,442.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 284.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.