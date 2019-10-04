IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

IIN traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. 115,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.02. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.00 million, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.70.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.59). IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. Research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 244,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 83,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 216,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

