Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.00. 806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Investors Title has a one year low of $134.04 and a one year high of $198.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Title in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

