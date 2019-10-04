Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.46, 1,788,842 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,452,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

