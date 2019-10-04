Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.56.

IRTC traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.48. 198,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $98.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 76.47%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 27,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,118,126.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,829.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 55.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after buying an additional 235,692 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $17,757,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 62,983 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 817.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 208,551 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

