iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $127.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $129.46.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.3492 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.