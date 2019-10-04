iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 256.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000.

IGOV traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. 60,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,513. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

