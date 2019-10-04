iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,739 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $24,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 78,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,248,065 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

