iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 985,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 62,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,220,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,605,000 after buying an additional 192,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 503,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,491. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

