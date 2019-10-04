ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

