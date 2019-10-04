J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report on Friday, June 28th. Investec lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded J Sainsbury to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 225.09 ($2.94).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

SBRY traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 210.10 ($2.75). 4,567,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 203.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 209.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.