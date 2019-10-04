Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,345 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,659,000 after buying an additional 109,409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,145,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,483,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $58.99 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 29.90%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $127,631.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.