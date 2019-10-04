Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PUI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PUI opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $35.27.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

