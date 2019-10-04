Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $790,000 Investment in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,337,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,395,000 after buying an additional 129,178 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Corelogic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,871,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corelogic by 17.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 933,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 137,449 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Corelogic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 910,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corelogic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $50,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,448 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $49.49.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $459.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Compass Point set a $44.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

